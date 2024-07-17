Chaotic scenes in Mumbai as thousands turn up for Air India's job interview | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Thousands of people gathered outside the office of Air India Airport Services Ltd in Mumbai

Mumbai: Mumbai's Kalina witnessed unprecedented chaos as thousands of job seekers turned up for the Air India Airport Services Ltd recruitment drive. The company had announced walk-in interviews for 2,238 vacancies for the roles of handyman and utility agents, triggering a stampede-like situation at Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

Despite the limited number of vacancies available, the turnout far exceeded expectations, leading to a situation that quickly went out of control outside the recruitment office.The large number of applicants created chaotic scenes, prompting authorities to step in and take control. As per the reports, when the situation went out of control the applicants were asked to leave after handing over their application form to the employees.

Watch video here:

The viral video on social media highlighted the seriousness of the situation, showing a sizable crowd gathered outside the recruitment venue at Mumbai airport. The footage depicted chaotic scenes where applicants, clearly desperate, crowded around the form counters, keen to seize a job opportunity.

Air India job notification

Air India had issued a notification and disseminated information about the recruitment. People from various parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra had travelled to Mumbai airport by bus, train, and metro since morning to participate. According to the notification, walk-in interviews were scheduled from July 12 to July 16 for various positions. on Tuesday, the recruitment drive was for filling 2216 positions for Handyman and 22 positions for Utility Agent.

At the airport, handymen primarily handle tasks such as loading and unloading baggage or cargo from aircraft and trolleys, cabin cleaning duties including aircraft cleaning, assisting technicians in workshops, and providing wheelchair assistance, among other responsibilities. The salary of a handyman is Rs 22,530 per month. While, utility agents at Mumbai Airport are tasked with maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in various locations such as the GSD Complex, EMD workshop, Cargo premises, APEDA facility, and during Ramp operations. Both Handyman and Utility Agent positions offer a monthly salary of Rs 22,530.

Similar incident in Gujarat

This comes days after a similar incident in Gujarat’s Bharuch where more than 1800 candidates reached a hotel for 10 posts and chaos ensued. However, when this issue was investigated, it was found that the reality was completely different from what was being claimed that unemployment was rising in Gujarat. The matter had nothing to do with unemployment because it was a walk-in interview of a big private company and that's why several aspirants showed up there due to which a chaos-like situation had erupted.

Videos showing the crowd snaking up two flights of stairs and the subsequent railing collapse have gone viral. Fortunately, those who fell with the railing sustained no serious injuries as it was only a short distance from the ground.

Also Read: Gujarat: Railing collapse as 1,800 aspirants compete for 10 posts in Bharuch, Harsh Sanghavi reacts | VIDEO

Also Read: Exclusive: Why did hundreds of aspirants turn up for walk-in interviews in Gujarat's Bharuch? Know real story