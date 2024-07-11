Gujarat: Railing collapse as 1,800 aspirants compete for 10 posts in Bharuch, Harsh Sanghavi reacts | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Railing collapse as 1,800 aspirants compete for 10 positions in Gujarat.

Hundreds of job aspirants gathered at the Lords Plaza Hotel in Ankleshwar for an interview session hosted by an engineering company. The overwhelming crowd caused a steel railing to collapse as people pushed to get inside. The Congress party has criticised the BJP, citing the incident as evidence of growing unemployment and the failure of the Gujarat model. In contrast, BJP MP Mansukh Vasava blamed the company for not properly managing the interview process.

Viral videos capture chaos

Videos showing the crowd snaking up two flights of stairs and the subsequent railing collapse have gone viral. Fortunately, those who fell with the railing sustained no serious injuries as it was only a short distance from the ground.

Gujarat Home Minister responds to viral video of job interview incident

In response to the viral video from Ankleshwar showing a railing collapse as 1,800 job aspirants turned up for 10 positions, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has stated that the footage is being used to defame the state.

"The walk-in interview ad clearly states that experienced candidates are needed, implying they are already employed. Thus, claiming these individuals are unemployed is baseless," Sanghavi said.

Calls for better job management

Vasava emphasised the need for companies to clearly specify job criteria to avoid such chaos in the future, ensuring better management of job interviews and application processes.