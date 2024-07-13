Exclusive: Why did hundreds of aspirants turn up for walk-in interviews in Gujarat's Bharuch? Know real story

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Gujarat job row

Gujarat: Days after a video went viral on social media which showed that more than 1,800 candidates appeared for 10 job vacancies in Gujarat's Ankleshwar and questions were raised over employment opportunities, a new development has taken place in this matter.

When this issue was investigated, it was found that the reality was completely different from what was being claimed that unemployment was rising in Gujarat. The matter had nothing to do with unemployment because it was a walk-in interview of a big private company and that's why several aspirants showed up there due to which a chaos-like situation had erupted.

In the viral video, it was seen that a huge crowd had turned up at a private hotel where the interviews were being conducted due to which a part of a railing on the stairs had also collapsed. After this, several claims were made that raised questions about the Gujarat model and the unemployment situation in the state.

Why did hundreds of candidates turn up for walk-in interviews in Bharuch?

According to reports, walk-in interviews were being conducted for the recruitment of 44 candidates at Thamax Limited at the Lords Plaza Hotel. For these posts, candidates having 3 to 10 years of experience appeared for the walk-in interview.

A total of 970 candidates appeared, out of which 969 candidates were experienced and working in other companies. The experience details of the candidates who came for the recruitment at Thamax Limited Company are as follows.

0-2 years experience – 47 candidates

2-4 years experience – 175 candidates

4-6 years experience – 301 candidates

6-8 years experience – 189 candidates

8-10 years experience – 142 candidates

More than 10 years of experience – 115 candidates

After a video showing hundreds of candidates appearing for job interviews went viral on social media, several claims were made at the unemployment situation in the state. However, the candidates seen in the video are not unemployed. This claim is completely factual and baseless.

All these candidates are working at other places and have appeared for better opportunities and career growth based on their experience and abilities.

In addition to this, job advertisements of several companies are published in newspapers every day in Ankleshwar and Bharuch. This means there is no shortage of jobs in the state. This is another indicator which shows that the allegations of increasing unemployment are baseless.

Employment situation in Gujarat's Bharuch

There are 13 GIDCs in Bharuch. Among these GIDCs, more than 500 are large industries, over 700 medium industries, and about 45000 MSME units. About 4 lakh people work in these units. Industrial units in Bharuch district are continuously increasing and employment opportunities have also increased a lot. This is also known by seeing the job interview advertisements published in newspapers every day.