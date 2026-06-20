'Operation Tiger': Shiv Sena (UBT) issues show cause notice to absentee MPs, threatens disqualification

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena (UBT) has intensified its battle against dissidence within the party, issuing fresh show-cause notices to Members of Parliament who skipped a crucial parliamentary meeting despite a party directive. The move comes amid growing speculation of another split in the party and reports that several MPs may be preparing to switch allegiance to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

In a strong message to the absentee lawmakers, the party has warned that failure to explain their absence could be treated as voluntary abandonment of party membership, potentially triggering action under the Anti-Defection Law.

24-hour deadline for absentee MPs

The latest notices were issued by Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha, Anil Desai, who has sought written explanations from the MPs within 24 hours. According to the communication, if the lawmakers fail to respond within the stipulated period, the party may presume that they have chosen to sever ties with the organisation on their own.

Such a conclusion could pave the way for proceedings under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with defection by elected representatives. The development signals the party leadership's determination to prevent any fresh exodus from its ranks.

Six MPs missing from key meeting

The controversy erupted after six of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs remained absent from a parliamentary meeting convened by the leadership. Those who did not attend include Nagesh Ashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure.

In contrast, senior leaders Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje and Sanjay Raut were present at the meeting, underscoring the growing divide within the parliamentary wing of the party.

'Operation Tiger' speculation gains ground

The absence of a majority of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs has fuelled speculation about a possible political realignment being dubbed "Operation Tiger" in Maharashtra's political circles. Rumours of a fresh split gained momentum after Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi claimed that six MPs had expressed confidence in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and had effectively aligned themselves with his faction.

While no formal announcement has been made by the MPs concerned, the claims have intensified uncertainty within the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp.

Sanjay Raut signals tough action

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut indicated that the party is prepared to pursue disqualification proceedings against the absent MPs. Speaking to reporters, Raut said the process had already been initiated and asserted that the party would pursue all available legal remedies. He expressed confidence that the lawmakers could face consequences if constitutional provisions and judicial guidelines are followed.

His remarks reflect the leadership's increasingly aggressive stance as it attempts to contain the latest signs of rebellion.

The latest crisis comes at a sensitive time for Shiv Sena (UBT), nearly four years after the split that saw Eknath Shinde break away and form a separate government-backed faction. Against this backdrop, party chief Uddhav Thackeray struck an emotional note during the party's 60th foundation day celebrations in Mumbai. Addressing workers and supporters, he said he was willing to step aside as party president if members believed he had failed to lead the organisation effectively.

The statement was widely seen as an attempt to rally the cadre and reaffirm his connection with party workers amid mounting political pressure.