Satara suicide case: Sub-inspector accused of raping doctor arrested | 10 Points

The Maharashtra on Saturday evening arrested sub-inspector Gopal Badane, who is accused in the alleged suicide of a woman doctor in the Satara district. The development comes hours after the co-accused Prashant Bankar was arrested by the police.
"Suspended PSI Gopal Badne (accused in the case) has been arrested. He had surrendered before the Satara police. This is the second arrest in the case," news agency ANI quoted Satara District Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi as saying.
Here's everything you need to know about this story in 10 points:
- This is the second arrest in the case. Earlier on Saturday, the police had arrested software engineer Prashant Bankar, who is the co-accused in the crime.
- According to the police, the victim had mentioned about Bankar in her suicide note. He is now facing an abetment of suicide charge.
- Bankar on Saturday was also produced before a district court in Satara, which has sent him to four-day police custody.
- The action comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned of strict action in the case and said that no one will be spared. However, Fadnavis pointed out that such issues should not be politicised.
- "This is a very serious issue. A young doctor wrote her suicide note on her hand before committing suicide. It is very unfortunate, and the government, immediately taking action, has suspended the concerned police officials, and arrests are also being made," he said on Saturday.
- The victim, who hailed from the Beed district, was working at a government hospital in Satara. On Thursday night, she was found hanging in her hostel room in Phaltan.
- In her suicide note, she accused Badane of raping her and Bankar of mentally harassing her.
- "A woman doctor committed suicide. A note was found written on her palm naming two people, including a police official. A case has been registered against them under charges of rape and abetment to suicide," Doshi had said earlier.
- Meanwhile, the victim's family members have demanded strict action in the case. They claimed that the victim's grievances were never addressed and she was even forced to change medical reports at the sub-district hospital.
- "Political people in Phaltan often asked her to change medical reports, as she used to be regularly on autopsy duty. She had complained multiple times against the PSI (named in the note), but her complaints were not looked into," the relative said, as reported by news agency PTI.
|Also Read
|Satara doctor suicide case: Techie nabbed; police launch manhunt for cop accused of rape
|Maharashtra: Woman doctor dies by suicide in Satara, alleges rape and harassment by police officers