Satara suicide case: Sub-inspector accused of raping doctor arrested | 10 Points Satara doctor suicide case: The action comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned of strict action in the case and said that no one will be spared. However, Fadnavis pointed out that such issues should not be politicised.

Satara:

The Maharashtra on Saturday evening arrested sub-inspector Gopal Badane, who is accused in the alleged suicide of a woman doctor in the Satara district. The development comes hours after the co-accused Prashant Bankar was arrested by the police.

"Suspended PSI Gopal Badne (accused in the case) has been arrested. He had surrendered before the Satara police. This is the second arrest in the case," news agency ANI quoted Satara District Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi as saying.

Here's everything you need to know about this story in 10 points: