RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat flags population growth rate, says 'every couple should produce at least 3 kids'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat raised concerns over India's declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR) during the 'Kathale Kul Sammelan' in Nagpur on Sunday. Speaking at the event, he emphasised the need for the country's TFR to rise to at least 3, higher than the current rate of 2.1. Bhagwat cautioned that according to population science, a society with a fertility rate below 2.1 risks heading toward extinction. Highlighting the critical role families play in population sustainability, he urged attention to this issue to ensure societal continuity and growth.

"A declining population is a serious concern. Demographic studies suggest that when a society’s total fertility rate falls below 2.1, it risks facing extinction. This decline does not necessarily require external threats; a society can gradually fade away on its own,” Bhagwat said. "Many languages and cultures have already disappeared due to this issue. Thus, it is essential to maintain a fertility rate above 2.1," Bhagwat added.

RSS chief on importance of 'Kutumb'

The RSS chief also emphasised that "kutumb" (family) is an integral part of society and every family serves as a vital building bloc. “Our country’s population policy, formulated either in 1998 or 2002, clearly says that the total fertility rate should not be below 2.1. Now when we say 2.1, it is not feasible to have children in fraction. So when we say 2.1, this means it should be more, at least three. The (population) science says so,” Bhagwat added.

What does NFHS data say?

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data released in 2021 revealed a notable decline in India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR), which has dropped from 2.2 to 2. Meanwhile, the Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) has increased significantly, rising from 54 per cent to 67 per cent. A TFR of 2.1 is regarded as the replacement rate, a key demographic indicator that ensures population stability by replacing a woman and her partner without causing overall growth or decline. This shift reflects evolving reproductive choices and broader access to family planning resources in the country.

Owaisi takes a dig at Bhagwat's remarks

Latching on to Bhagwat’s remarks, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, “PM Modi had earlier said that Muslim women produce more children." He also referred to PM Modi’s remarks that if the Congress comes to power, it will redistribute gold, including 'mangalsutras', from mothers and daughters among Muslims. "Bhagwat says produce more children. Now those in the RSS should start marrying," Owaisi said.

(With PTI inputs)

