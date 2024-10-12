RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat condemns atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh during Dussehra utsav address

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @RSS RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Dussehra event in Nagpur

The atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh were a key focus of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat's address to the public during the organization's Dussehra Utsav on Saturday (October 12). Speaking at the event, the RSS chief mentioned the ongoing atrocities faced by the Hindu community there.

He said, "What happened in our neighboring Bangladesh? It might have some immediate reasons, but those concerned will discuss it. However, in the chaos, the tradition of committing atrocities against Hindus was repeated. For the first time, Hindus united and took to the streets for their protection. But as long as this radical nature of committing atrocities out of anger exists, not only Hindus but all minorities will be in danger. They need help from Hindus around the world. It is crucial that the government of India helps them... Being weak is a crime. If we are weak, we are inviting atrocity. Wherever we are, we need to be united and empowered."