RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for unity among hindus: 'Overcome differences based on language, caste'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday (October 5) made a clarion call to society, asserting that the Hindu community must unite for its security by overcoming differences based on language, caste, and regional disputes.

Addressing hundreds during a 'Swayamsevak Ekatrikaran' event in Rajasthan's Baran, the RSS chief stated that India is a Hindu nation, and Hindus live in harmony through continuous dialogue.

"We have lived here since ancient times, even though the term 'Hindu' came later. Hindus embrace everyone. They live in harmony through continuous dialogue," he said.

"Hindu society must unite for its security by eliminating language, caste, and regional differences and disputes," he added.

Significantly, the RSS chief also emphasized that the RSS is not a mechanical but an idea-based organization. He stated that the values held by the organization trickle down from group leaders to the volunteers on the ground.

"The functioning of the RSS is not mechanical but idea-based. It is an unparalleled organization whose values trickle down from the group leaders to the volunteers, their families, and society at large," he noted.

Meanwhile, in his compassionate address to the volunteers, the RSS chief urged them to empower society by addressing deficiencies on the ground. Highlighting their role in the community, Bhagwat stated that they should always remain active and foster harmony, environmental awareness, indigenous values, and civic consciousness within families.

"The focus should be on social harmony, justice, health, education, and self-reliance," he added.

Bhagwat further remarked that India's global reputation and standing are attributed to its strength, and the safety of its expatriates is assured only when their nation is strong.

