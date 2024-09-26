'We have never rejected anyone, our tradition accepts all', says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concerns over the impact of material development on humanity. At an event in Maharashtra's Nagpur, he remarked that all experiments over the past 2,000 years to bring peace and happiness have failed. "While material progress has reached its peak, it is pushing humanity towards destruction," Bhagwat stated, adding that "the answer to this lies in Indian traditions."

Speaking further, he emphasised that Indian philosophy has always embraced diverse perspectives, including both theistic and atheistic views. "We have never rejected anyone, our tradition accepts all," Bhagwat said, referring to the inclusiveness of Indian culture.

'Struggle is inherent to life'

Bhagwat highlighted the need for balance and coordination in life. He stated that life is inherently filled with struggles, but these struggles contain a hidden harmony that can be realized. He noted that despite various global efforts over the past 2,000 years, no system has been able to bring lasting peace and happiness. "All experiments -- whether based on belief in God or denial of God, focusing on the individual or society -- have failed to achieve true peace," he said.

'Forcing unity by erasing diversity is not the way'

The RSS chief also stressed the importance of diversity, stating that the world's variety is a manifestation of a singular truth. "Forcing the world into unity by eliminating diversity is not the answer," Bhagwat said. He said that true unity lies in accepting diversity and recognizing that the world is inherently one. Bhagwat concluded by recalling the teachings of BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, expressing admiration for his towering legacy and emphasised that even a fraction of his wisdom would be enough to illuminate the world.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal writes to RSS chief Bhagwat on BJP's politics, PM Modi's actions