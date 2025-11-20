Rebellion in Sharad Pawar's NCP? Ex-minister Salil Deshmukh quits party ahead of local body polls Salil cited health reasons for his decision, though few in political circles believe this. Reports indicate that a major dispute had broken out within the Deshmukh family over the distribution of election tickets.

Amid reports of discontent in the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra due to defection of party leaders from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena to the BJP ahead of the local body polls, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party too faced an unexpected development on Thursday after Salil Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, resigned from the party.

Dispute in NCP?

Salil cited health reasons for his decision, though few in the political circles believe this explanation. Reports suggest that a major dispute had erupted within the Deshmukh family over ticket distribution for the Katol Municipal Council elections. There were serious differences between Anil Deshmukh and his son Salil over the decision to include Rahul Deshmukh, who has repeatedly contested elections against the party, in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and to nominate him as the candidate for the post of council president.

Political sources say Salil Deshmukh resigned in anger due to this disagreement and the matter has become a subject of discussion across the political corridors.

Discontent in Mahayuti over local body polls

The apparent heated develoment from NCP (SP) come amid an aleady brewing tussle within the Mahayuti alliance over the upcoming elections. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday and told him that some leaders within the Mahayuti alliance were trying to disturb the political atmosphere that currently favours the ruling coalition in the upcoming local body elections, sources said.

He also told Shah that needless disruptions could slow the alliance's winning momentum and hand an advantage to the Opposition, according to the sources.

The meeting took place a day after ministers from Shinde's Shiv Sena skipped the Devendra Fadnavis-led state cabinet meeting on Tuesday to protest against what they described as the BJP’s attempts to poach their leaders ahead of the local body polls, causing discomfort within the alliance. From the Sena, only Shinde attended the cabinet meeting.

A temporary truce was reached later when Sena ministers, led by Shinde, met Chief Minister Fadnavis. It was decided that allies within the Mahayuti should avoid inducting each others office bearers, leaders and workers.

