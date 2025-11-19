Eknath Shinde dismisses claims of rift in Mahayuti, calls meeting with Amit Shah a 'courtesy visit' Shinde on Wednesday skipped an event hosted by Devendra Fadnavis, even though he had been invited. The programme, which focused on the newly implemented criminal laws, was held at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan and attended by Fadnavis as well as his deputy, Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah as a courtesy call to extend congratulations for the NDA’s victory in Bihar. Shinde said he was going to attend Nitish Kumar’s oath ceremony and decided to meet Shah during the stopover in Delhi, dismissing rift claims in the Mahayuti alliance.

Shinde firmly rejected speculation of discord, dismissing reports that he was upset with the BJP for allegedly attempting to poach Shiv Sena leaders ahead of local body elections, particularly in Thane, where BJP’s “Operation Lotus” has allegedly caused discomfort within his camp. As per reports, the discontent has escalated to a point where ministers from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena skipped the Maharashtra cabinet meeting yesterday.

All issues resolved, says Shinde

Shinde stated that these were exaggerated rumours circulated outside, insisting that the alliance remains strong. He said that yesterday’s meeting resolved all issues and the issue was blown out of proportion at the national level.

He also mentioned that BJP national president JP Nadda had participated in the discussions and that they spoke about the recent campaign in Bihar. He expressed satisfaction that the candidate for whom he campaigned won and is now set to become a minister.

Regarding Bihar, Shinde hailed the NDA’s victory as a rejection of the “pre-2005 jungle raj” and expressed pride in being part of the alliance. He confirmed his attendance at the oath ceremony, reiterating that Maharashtra’s ruling coalition remains united and focused.

Fissures in Mahayuti?

Notably, Shinde on Wednesday skipped an event hosted by Devendra Fadnavis, even though he had been invited. The programme, which focused on the newly implemented criminal laws, was held at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan and attended by Fadnavis as well as his deputy, Ajit Pawar.

Shinde’s decision to stay away has not been explained, but reports suggest he is unhappy about several Shiv Sena members being encouraged to join the BJP. This discontent had already led ministers from the Shinde-led Sena to boycott the cabinet meeting a day earlier.