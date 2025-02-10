Maharashtra CM Fadnavis condemns YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks, NHRC takes action

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/PTI YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia (L) and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (R)

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as 'Beer Biceps,' for his recent remarks on Samay Raina's show, 'India's Got Latent'. Condemning Allahbadia's comments, Fadnavis emphasised that society functions based on established norms, and any breach of these rules is unacceptable and should be addressed with appropriate measures.

Notably, a complaint has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show 'India's Got Latent' following a series of alleged controversial and offensive remarks made on the show.

'There is freedom of speech but...': CM Fadnavis

On the controversy over Allahbadia's remarks on a show, CM Fadnavis said, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others... In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them it is absolutely wrong and action should be taken against them."

On the other hand, Shiv Sena has also warned the YouTuber about this entire controversy. Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare said, "Shiv Sena wants to warn this YouTuber that our mothers and sisters should not be insulted like this. He should not misuse the freedom of expression. If he does not agree, we will try to shut down his show and will also try to legally stop him from making such statements again."

NHRC takes action

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo on Monday wrote a letter to Mira Chatt, Head Public Policy at YouTube, urging to remove the video related to "India's Got Latent" show, where social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial remarks, sparking outrage across the internet.

"In view of the foregoing, you are hereby directed to take urgent action to remove the concerned episode/videos from YouTube. Prior to the removal of such content, you are also required to submit details of the channel and the specific videos to the concerned police authorities where the FIR has been registered, for further necessary action," the letter read.

"An Action Taken Report in this regard shall be furnished to the Commission within three (10) days from the date of issue of this letter," Kanoongo, who is also the former National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson, said in the letter.

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises

Ranveer Allahabadia, shared a video on X and has apologised for the obscene joke that was made on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. On Monday, the 31-year-old shared a video and said that the joke that got him trolled on social media was a lapse of judgement. It is significant to note that this apology has come after a complaint was filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission for allegedly using abusive language on the show. Not only Allahbadia but social media influencer Apoorva Makhija and comedian Samay Raina were also booked for the same offence.

What is the whole matter?

During the latest episode, Ranveer Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant, sparking controversy on social media. The YouTuber was trolled on X for his inappropriate line of questioning. The latest episode of India's Got Latent featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija, known as The Rebel Kid along with show host, Samay Raina.

