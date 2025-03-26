Raj Thackeray-led MNS demands formation of separate censor board for Marathi films Mumbai: MNS leaders will soon meet with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to submit a memorandum and expect the state government to take this demand seriously and also address it immediately.

Mumbai: The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) plays another Marathi card before the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Raj Thackeray's party, MNS, has raised a demand for the formation of a separate censor board for Marathi films in the state of Maharashtra.

Amey Khopkar, the president of MNS cinema wing posted on X and said that the treatment given to Marathi films by the current censor board is causing frustration. The delays caused by the censor board are harming Marathi films. For the past several years, Marathi film producers have been facing difficulties due to this. Despite repeated demands for a separate censor board, this request has always been ignored.

MNS will soon meet with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to submit a memorandum and expects the state government to take this demand seriously and address it immediately.

MNS workers slap supermarket employee for not speaking in Marathi

Meanwhile, workers of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS allegedly slapped an employee of a leading supermarket store in Mumbai for not speaking in Marathi, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday at the D-Mart store in Versova, Andheri (West), they said.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the store employee is heard telling a customer, "I will not speak in Marathi, I will speak only in Hindi. Do what you want to do."

After the MNS came to know about the employee's comments, a group of workers led by the party's Versova unit president Sandesh Desai went to the store and allegedly slapped the staffer. A video of the slapping incident has also surfaced on social media platforms. The store staffer later apologised for his behaviour, officials added.