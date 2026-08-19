Maharashtra CM gets power to override ministers' decisions: What the new rules say

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has framed new rules empowering Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to override decisions taken by any minister in the state. The state government has officially notified the Maharashtra Government Rules of Business, 2026, under which the Chief Minister has been given explicit powers to review, modify or revoke decisions taken by ministers.

Under the new rules, the Maharashtra Chief Minister can intervene if he believes that a ministerial decision is not in the larger public interest. However, he will be required to record written reasons for modifying or revoking such a decision.

Know what the new rules are

According to the new rules, ministers will continue to handle the day-to-day operations and administrative responsibilities of their respective departments. However, the Chief Minister will have the authority to directly request files, documents, or related records from any department. The documents requested by the Chief Minister must be provided without delay to the concerned Minister and the Secretary of the Department.

What were the old rules?

Before the new rules, the Rules of Procedure did not explicitly empower the Chief Minister to directly modify, review, or revoke the decision of the Minister in charge of a department. This position was also noted in a 2022 Bombay High Court decision. Under the old system, the departmental minister had extensive autonomy over decisions related to his department. Only when a decision was brought before the Cabinet did it face collective reconsideration.

Now, the new Rules of 2026 have further clarified the scope of powers of the Chief Minister and departmental ministers. Under this, the Chief Minister will have the power to review, modify, or revoke the decision of any departmental minister in the public interest.

Chief Secretary and Secretaries' roles defined

The new rules also clarify the administrative responsibilities and powers of the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary, and departmental secretaries. In case of doubt regarding the interpretation of any rule, the matter can be referred to the Chief Minister. The Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, or Principal Secretary have also been given the authority to chair a committee with the Chief Minister's permission.

Strictness on financial decisions

The new rules also have clear provisions regarding financial matters. No decision that would impose an additional financial burden on the government treasury can be taken without the prior approval of the Finance Department. It will be mandatory to follow the prescribed procedures in matters of concessions, leases, or leases related to land, minerals, or government property.

Before enacting a new law, amending an existing law, or formulating new rules, the proposal will have to be submitted to the Law and Justice Department for scrutiny. The Chief Minister and the Governor will also be informed of decisions that could lead to conflict with the central or other state governments.

Political tensions may rise within the Mahayuti alliance

The new rules are likely to strengthen the Chief Minister's administrative power and control over the decision-making process. This could speed up the government's decision-making process and help resolve policy differences between departments.

However, the political impact could also be felt within the Mahayuti alliance. Ministers from allied parties may feel that the Chief Minister's interference in their departmental decisions is undermining their autonomy and political influence. This could lead to conflict within the coalition over major policy decisions and matters related to government expenditure.

Overall, the Maharashtra Rules of Procedure, 2026, further clarify the lines of authority between the Chief Minister and ministers and grant the Chief Minister the formal power to intervene in ministerial decisions in the name of public interest.

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