Railway demolition notice against Dadar Hanuman temple stayed after BJP leaders' intervention

A Hanuman temple in Mumbai’s Dadar area, which has become a focal point of controversy, received a stay order on its demolition after intervention from BJP leaders Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha. On December 4, the Central Railway issued a notice to the temple trustees, claiming the temple's construction was illegal and obstructed train movement, causing inconvenience to passengers. The notice ordered the removal of the temple within seven days, warning that failure to comply would lead to Railway Department action at the temple's expense.

Following widespread protests from local devotees and political figures, a stay was granted on the demolition order. The temple's supporters celebrated this temporary victory, while BJP leaders, including Shelar and Lodha, played a key role in securing the stay by advocating for the temple’s preservation.

Historical significance of temple

Prakash Karkhanis, the trustee of the Hanuman temple, shared the temple's history, which dates back to the British era. Karkhanis explained that the porters working at Dadar station had found an idol of Lord Hanuman at the site, which they placed out of reverence. Over time, the space evolved into a full-fledged temple. In the 1970s, a formal trust was established, registering the temple as a religious institution. Today, it is a significant site for hundreds of devotees who visit daily.

Controversy over development and demolition

Karkhanis and temple supporters expressed frustration over the Railway Department’s lack of prior consultation. They suspect the demolition notice is part of a broader development agenda and see it as an attack on the temple’s cultural significance. While temple trustees have refrained from taking legal action, Karkhanis stressed that the responsibility to protect the temple now lies with the devotees.

Political and public support

In a show of solidarity, local leaders and Shiv Sena’s Aditya Thackeray will lead a "Mahaarati" at the temple this evening. The controversy continues to spark debate on balancing urban development with preserving religious and cultural heritage.