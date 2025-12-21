Raigad and Palghar Local Body Election Result: BJP takes lead in several MC and Nagar Panchayat seats The counting process is being closely watched by political parties and voters alike, as it will determine the composition of local bodies across the state.

Mumbai:

Vote counting for Maharashtra’s urban local body elections is underway, covering 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats. As per the trends so far, the Mahayuti alliance is leading in Palghar district (Palghar, Dahanu, Jawhar).

The polling was held in two phases on December 2 and December 20.

Originally, the results were scheduled to be announced on December 3. However, the Bombay High Court postponed the announcement to December 21 after highlighting several irregularities in the process.

These elections took place across all six administrative divisions of Maharashtra: Konkan, Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad, Amravati, and Nagpur. The Konkan division includes seven districts—Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Mumbai City, and Mumbai Suburban. Polling in this division was held only in five districts, as Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban were excluded.

The counting process is being closely watched by political parties and voters alike, as it will determine the composition of local bodies across the state.

Raigad and Palghar, falling under the Konkan Division, have 294 seats in 13 Municipal councils (Palghar: 30, Dahanu: 27, Jawhar: 20, Alibag: 20, Karjat: 21, Khopoli: 31, Mahad: 20, Matheran: 20, Murud-Janjira: 20, Pen: 24, Roha: 20, Shrivardhan: 20 and Uran: 21)

Palghar district has a Nagar Panchayat, Wada, which has 17 seats. Raigad district does not have any Nagar Panchayat.