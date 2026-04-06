Pune shocker: Marine engineering cadet Vishal Verma dies after basketball structure collapses on campus

New Delhi:

A 20-year-old student at Pune’s Tolani Maritime Institute lost his life after a basketball backboard fell on him during a morning workout. Vishal Verma, a second-year cadet, had stepped out for a walk and exercise when the accident took place on campus.

According to reports, Vishal was doing pull-ups on the basketball hoop when the entire structure suddenly collapsed. He suffered serious head injuries and began bleeding heavily. Fellow students and staff rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

Student with promising future

Vishal, originally from Basti in Uttar Pradesh, had joined the institute in 2024. He was pursuing a four-year B.Tech course, which was expected to be completed in 2028.

Institute reacts

Institute principal Dr Sanjeet Kanungo described the incident as deeply unfortunate. He said Vishal was using the hoop for exercise when the frame gave way, causing fatal injuries. The institute has said it will investigate what led to the collapse.

Police have registered a case and started a probe into the incident. Officials are examining whether the structure was rusted or had any defect in its fittings that could have caused it to fall. This is not an isolated case. Similar incidents in Haryana in recent months have also led to deaths of young players during practice sessions. These repeated tragedies have raised serious concerns about the safety and maintenance of sports facilities across the country.