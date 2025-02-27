Pune rape case: Asked top cop to ensure swift action, says Ajit Pawar; Thackeray's Shiv Sena stages protest A history sheeter out on bail since 2019 allegedly raped the 26-year-old woman inside the parked bus at the busy Swargate depot of the MSRTC in Pune city on Tuesday morning. The accused, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade (36), is on the run.

The Pune rape case triggered a massive outrage in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said he has directed the Pune police commissioner to investigate the case and arrest the accused as soon as possible.

What happened in Pune?

A history sheeter out on bail since 2019 allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary state transport bus at the busy Swargate bus station in Pune city on early Tuesday morning,

As the shocking incident in the heart of the city caused an uproar and prompted a protest by the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), police formed multiple teams to track down the accused, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade (36).

Government in action mode

While the opposition targeted the Home Department held by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the government ordered that all private security guards at the bus station be replaced.

In a statement, Pawar, who is the guardian minister of Pune district, said the incident at the Swargate bus station is "painful, infuriating, and shameful", and the accused deserves the death penalty.

"The incident of rape at the Swargate bus station is extremely unfortunate, painful, infuriating and shameful to all in civilized society.

The crime committed by the accused is unforgivable and there can be no other punishment for him than death. I have directed the Pune police commissioner to personally look into this matter and investigate it and arrest the accused immediately," he said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, has also taken this crime seriously and given necessary instructions to the police, Pawar said.

"I assure all my brothers, sisters and mothers in Maharashtra that the state government will take steps to ensure that the accused is arrested by the police as soon as possible and punished as severely as possible according to the law.

"Instructions have been given to the Minister of Women and Child Development and the Chairperson of the State Women's Commission to provide justice, psychological support, and all possible assistance to the victim," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More along with other party leaders, hdld a protest at the Swargate bus stand. He is seen vandalising the bus stand office in a video.

NCW writes to Maharashtra DGP, seeks action taken report in 3 days

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognizance of the rape incident and demanded immediate action in the matter from authorities in Maharashtra.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police in connection with the incident which took place on Tuesday morning at the Swargate depot of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), an official said.

The chairperson has asked the DGP to submit to the commission an action taken report within three days along with an FIR copy.

In a statement, the commission said it strongly condemns the heinous crime, in which a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary 'Shiv Shahi' bus while waiting for transportation at Pune's Swargate depot.



(With PTI inputs)