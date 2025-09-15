Pune rains: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for city, waterlogging, traffic jams expected in several areas Pune rains latest update: As per the prediction from the IMD, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to lash over Pune, Raigad, Satara and Aurangabad as well.

Pune:

After heavy rainfall lashed city on Sunday night, the India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a heavy rain alert for Pune and nearby areas of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai on Monday. As per the prediction from the IMD, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to lash over Pune, Raigad, Satara and Aurangabad as well.

IMD Issues red alert for Mumbai, suburban areas

In the meantime, a red alert for heavy rain has been issued for Mumbai and suburban areas. The IMD forecast said there will be heavy to very heavy rain with strong winds of 40-50 km/h.

The weather office has also issued red alerts for Solapur and Ahmednagar. Many other regions of Maharashtra, including Nashik, Palghar, Jalana and Nagpur, are on yellow alert as well.

The weather office in Mumbai said a moderate to intense spell of rainfall is expected to lash over these areas, along with gusty winds and thunderstorms.

Heavy rains predicted for Maharashtra

The weather department on Sunday issued a heavy rain warning for parts of Maharashtra for this week and said light to moderate rain/thunderstorm at many/some places with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathawada on 16th September with very heavy falls over Konkan & Goa Madhya, Maharashtra & Marathawada 14th & 15th September.

Will schools open on Tuesday?

Right now, schools are closed only for 15 September 2025 in Pune but there is no official update yet about whether school closure on on 16 September 2025. However, the decision on school closure will depend on how much it rains and the advice given by the weather department.

The students and parents need to check school messages, local news, or PMC updates for confirmation about Tuesday.

Waterlogging reported in many areas

Because of heavy rains, several low-lying areas in Pune reported heavy waterlogging, causing massive traffic jams in the city. Several daily commuters complained about pothole-ridden stretches that worsened the situation, while Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) services witnessed delays due to traffic snarls.

Due to heavy rains, a total of 10 tree falls have been reported since Sunday evening, the Pune Fire Brigade said.

