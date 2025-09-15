Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Maharashtra
  3. Mumbai, Pune rains: Mumbai on red alert; flights, local train may be disrupted

  Live Mumbai, Pune rains: Mumbai on red alert; flights, local train may be disrupted

Mumbai, Pune rains LIVE: As per the latest weather forecast Mumbai and rain forecast Mumbai, the city is likely to receive consistent showers over the next 48 hours. Similarly, weather in Pune is expected to remain rainy and overcast, with a high risk of localised flooding.

Mumbai, Pune rains
Mumbai, Pune rains Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Mumbai, Pune rains: Residents in Mumbai and Pune woke up to intense rainfall and thunderstorms in the early hours of Monday, leading to waterlogging, traffic snarls, and widespread disruption. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple alerts, including a yellow alert for Mumbai and a heavy rainfall alert for Pune, warning of continued downpour through September 16. According to Mumbai rain news, South-Central Mumbai received particularly heavy rainfall in Mumbai between 1:30 AM and 4:30 AM. A real-time weather update on X (formerly Twitter) read, "4:30 AM Update: Very heavy rains since last 3 hours across South-Central Mumbai. More non-stop heavy rains to continue for at least the next 2 hours. Waterlogging likely in many areas #Mumbairains." The Mumbai weather today forecast includes moderate to heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely to persist throughout the day. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert for Pune on Monday, along with orange alerts for Raigad, Satara, and Aurangabad, following intense overnight showers in the region. The rain in Pune has disrupted morning routines, with forecasts indicating more pune rains today across the city and adjoining districts.

Stay tuned for all the live updates on the Mumbai and Pune rains...

Live updates :Mumbai, Pune rains

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:53 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Mumbai local train services delayed on Central Railway

    Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Following heavy rains since last night, local train services on the Central Railway's main line and harbour line are running with delays of around 10 minutes, according to the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO). While water accumulation has been reported at a few locations, train operations continue with necessary safety precautions in place.

     

  • 10:37 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Pune rains lead to waterlogging, traffic chaos

    Pune rains LIVE update: Continuous heavy rainfall since Sunday evening has caused severe waterlogging and traffic congestion across Pune. On Monday morning, parents faced major difficulties while dropping their children to school, and office commuters were stuck in long delays as major roads remained clogged.

     

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Pune rains: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for city

    Pune rains LIVE: After heavy rainfall lashed city on Sunday night, the India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a heavy rain alert for Pune and nearby areas of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai on Monday. As per the prediction from the IMD, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to lash over Pune, Raigad, Satara and Aurangabad as well.

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Heavy rainfall in Navi Mumbai causes waterlogging

    Mumbai rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall in Navi Mumbai causes waterlogging in parts of the city.

     

  • 9:59 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    IMD's alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

    Mumbai rains LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts. According to the alert, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in some areas, accompanied by strong winds.

     

  • 9:28 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Mumbai rains: Visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

    Mumbai rains LIVE updates: 

  • 9:26 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Monorail in Wadala area in Mumbai continues its onward journey

    Mumbai rains LIVE updates: The monorail that came to a halt in Wadala area of Mumbai this morning due to technical glitches, continues with its onward journey, after the glitches were fixed. MMRDA PRO says, "17 passengers were evacuated after a technical glitch happened in the monorail at Wadala. Passengers were evacuated at 7:45 am."

  • 9:17 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Mumbai rains: Red alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad

    Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Red Alert issued for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad for 3 hours. Intense to very intense spells of rain and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely: IMD Mumbai

     

  • 9:14 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Pune rains: Rainfall visuals from Kondhwa Main road

    Pune rains LIVE: 

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Mumbai Monorail halts mid-ride at Wadala

    Mumbai rains LIVE: A Mumbai Monorail train came to a sudden stop in the Wadala area on Monday morning after a technical fault, triggering brief panic among passengers. Officials confirmed that the disruption was caused by a power supply failure. As per the information, authorities acted promptly to ensure the safety of commuters. Meanwhile, passengers from the halted train were transferred to another monorail that arrived from Chembur. The Fire Brigade also reached the site to assist in precautionary safety operations. As per officials, no one was injured in the incident. The monorail will now be removed through coupling and the technical team of the monorail will investigate the reasons behind the halt, they added. Read the full story here 

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Extended Mumbai weather forecast

    Mumbai, Pune rains LIVE: Mumbai weather today: September 15 

    Max Temp: 29°C | Min Temp: 24°C

    Forecast: Partly cloudy skies with moderate rain and occasional thunderstorms.

    September 16

    Max: 28°C | Min: 23°C

    Forecast: Generally cloudy with moderate rainfall throughout the day.

    September 17–20

    Consistent Mumbai rain is expected over the next several days, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 29°C. The sky will remain cloudy, and rain is likely to persist through the week.

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Traffic disruptions likely in key areas

    Mumbai, Pune rains LIVE: As per the latest Mumbai rain news, multiple areas in South and Central Mumbai are facing waterlogging. Local train services are running with minor delays, and traffic congestion has been reported on major roads including:

    • Western Express Highway
    • Eastern Freeway
    • Sion-Panvel Expressway
    • Commuters are advised to check traffic updates and plan travel accordingly.

     

  • 9:03 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    IMD issues red alert for Pune

    Pune rains LIVE: The IMD has issued red alert for Pune. Extremely heavy rainfall expected. Risk of flash floods in low-lying areas.

     

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Sep 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai

    Mumbai rains LIVE: The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai. Moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms with ossible transport disruptions

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Mumbai Rain Pune Rains Maharashtra
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\