Mumbai, Pune rains: Residents in Mumbai and Pune woke up to intense rainfall and thunderstorms in the early hours of Monday, leading to waterlogging, traffic snarls, and widespread disruption. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple alerts, including a yellow alert for Mumbai and a heavy rainfall alert for Pune, warning of continued downpour through September 16. According to Mumbai rain news, South-Central Mumbai received particularly heavy rainfall in Mumbai between 1:30 AM and 4:30 AM. A real-time weather update on X (formerly Twitter) read, "4:30 AM Update: Very heavy rains since last 3 hours across South-Central Mumbai. More non-stop heavy rains to continue for at least the next 2 hours. Waterlogging likely in many areas #Mumbairains." The Mumbai weather today forecast includes moderate to heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely to persist throughout the day. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert for Pune on Monday, along with orange alerts for Raigad, Satara, and Aurangabad, following intense overnight showers in the region. The rain in Pune has disrupted morning routines, with forecasts indicating more pune rains today across the city and adjoining districts.

