Pune civic polls: BJP drops candidate after old videos surface showing her targeting Fadnavis

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has withdrawn the candidature of Pooja More Jadhav from the Pune civic polls after old videos resurfaced showing her allegedly making personal remarks against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife during the Maratha quota agitation. The controversy quickly snowballed, which led to strong objections from several BJP workers.

More-Jadhav had been allotted the AB form for Ward No. 2 under the Republican Party of India quota. However, her nomination came under immediate scrutiny once the viral videos began circulating across social media platforms. Union Minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that the BJP had withdrawn her candidature. The move came amid growing internal pressure and concerns about the negative publicity surrounding the issue.

More-Jadhav blames trolls and 'misidentification'

Reacting to the controversy, Pooja More Jadhav said she had been unfairly targeted by social media users. "They spread misinformation about me and tried to portray that I do not believe in the BJP's ideology. Considering the trolling, I made a conscious decision to withdraw my nomination," she said. She also claimed that "some other girl" had made the remarks seen in the videos and that trolls had wrongly attributed those comments to her.

"I have faced police baton charges, criminal cases and frequent court visits. There were times when I did not even have the money to fight legal cases, but I never gave up," Pooja More-Jadhav said. She added that receiving a ticket from a major political party was a rare opportunity for a grassroots worker like her. "It was a fortunate chance to work for justice for people at the lowest levels of society," she added. Notably, the episode has stirred considerable debate within local political circles as the BJP attempts to maintain discipline and manage image concerns ahead of the Pune civic elections.

Pune civic polls 2026

The Pune Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled for January 15, along with 28 civic bodies in Maharashtra. Voted will be counted the following day. The electoral process has gained momentum as major political parties, including the Shiv Sena, BJP, and Congress, position their candidates across key wards in the city. Election authorities said they are prepared to handle the nomination verification process and ensure a smooth conduct of the polls.

