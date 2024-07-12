Pune cops to investigate video of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's mother pointing gun at farmer

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Manorama Khedkar, IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar's mother

The Pune Rural Police on Friday (July 12) said they would initiate a probe once the facts are ascertained in connection with the viral video of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama Khedkar, who was allegedly seen threatening a group of men with a gun in her hand.

A senior official with Pune Rural Police said an investigation would also be launched to check if Manorama Khedkar has a license for the firearm she was allegedly seen brandishing in the now viral video.

"We have taken cognizance of the video circulating on social media platforms. Once facts are ascertained, we will start a probe. We will investigate if Manorama Khedkar has a license for the firearm," the senior police official said.

About the Viral Video

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the statement by the Pune Police comes after a viral video featuring Puja Khedkar's mother, (for all wrong reasons), hit social media. In the video, Manorama Khedkar was allegedly seen yelling at a man with a pistol in her hand. She was seen walking up to a person and waves the gun in his face before concealing it in her hand.

Moreover, an official speaking of the matter said the incident in the video was about a land parcel bought by Puja's father, Dilip Khedkar, in Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil. And Manorama Khedkar, accompanied by her security guards, was seen engaged in a heated argument with the neighbors.

Khedkar points gun at farmer

Further, in connection with the incident, farmer Kuldeep Pasalkar, who supposedly also featured in the viral video, claimed Manorama Khedkar was forcefully trying to usurp his land.

"She has been threatening other farmers as well. She visited my plot along with some security guards and started threatening us while holding a firearm in her hand," Pasalkar alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE | Pooja Khedkar controversy: Centre forms committee to probe allegations, Pune traffic police issues notice

READ MORE | IAS officer Pooja Khedkar reacts to controversy around her as she joins duty at Washim