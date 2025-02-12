Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
Raut on PM's Marseille visit: 'Nothing wrong with Modi visiting the place from where Savarkar escaped'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Marseille, France, has drawn reactions from Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, who called it a "matter of pride" due to Veer Savarkar’s historic escape from British captivity in the city.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Mumbai Published : Feb 12, 2025 12:02 IST, Updated : Feb 12, 2025 12:10 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut at Parliament House complex on the first day of Monsoon session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Marseille, France, has sparked reactions from Indian political circles. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP has welcomed the visit, emphasizing its historical significance.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP stated, “There’s nothing wrong with the PM visiting the place from where Veer Savarkar escaped. It is a matter of pride for us.”

Veer Savarkar’s daring escape from British captivity in Marseille in 1910 remains a key chapter in India’s freedom struggle. PM Modi’s visit to the city is seen as a symbolic nod to India’s historical legacy.

The visit comes amid India’s strengthening bilateral ties with France, with discussions expected on trade, defense, and strategic cooperation.

