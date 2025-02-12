Raut on PM's Marseille visit: 'Nothing wrong with Modi visiting the place from where Savarkar escaped'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut at Parliament House complex on the first day of Monsoon session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Marseille, France, has sparked reactions from Indian political circles. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP has welcomed the visit, emphasizing its historical significance.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP stated, “There’s nothing wrong with the PM visiting the place from where Veer Savarkar escaped. It is a matter of pride for us.”

Veer Savarkar’s daring escape from British captivity in Marseille in 1910 remains a key chapter in India’s freedom struggle. PM Modi’s visit to the city is seen as a symbolic nod to India’s historical legacy.

The visit comes amid India’s strengthening bilateral ties with France, with discussions expected on trade, defense, and strategic cooperation.