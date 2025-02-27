PM Modi degree row: Delhi HC reserves verdict on Delhi University's plea against info disclosure PM Narendra Modi's degree row: The Delhi University on February 11 argued that it held the information in a fiduciary capacity and "mere curiosity" in the absence of public interest did not entitle anyone to seek private information under RTI law.

PM Narendra Modi's degree row: The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on Delhi University's petition challenging the Central Information Commission's (CIC) order, which directed the disclosure of information regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree.

"Arguments heard. Judgement reserved," said Justice Sachin Datta after hearing the parties.

'University has no objection'

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Delhi University, argued that the CIC order should be set aside. However, he stated that DU had no objection to presenting the record before the court. "The University has no objection in showing the record to the court. There is a degree from 1978, bachelor of art," Mehta said.

Following an RTI application by one Neeraj, the CIC on December 21, 2016, allowed inspection of records of all students who cleared the BA exam in 1978 -- the year Prime Minister Modi also passed it. The high court had stayed the CIC order on January 23, 2017.

On February 11, Delhi University argued that it held the information in a fiduciary capacity and that "mere curiosity," without any public interest, did not justify seeking private information under the RTI law.

The RTI Act, it said, was reduced to a "joke" with queries seeking records of all students who passed the BA examination in 1978, including the Prime Minister.

