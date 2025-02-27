Waqf Amendment Bill: Modi Cabinet approves key changes, to be tabled in Parliament soon, say reports The Union Cabinet, led by PM Narendra Modi, has approved the revised Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 with key changes recommended by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The bill, which sought to reform Waqf property management, will be tabled in Parliament's Budget Session.

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared the amended Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which included suggestions given by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The bill will now be introduced in the next Parliament session, which begins on March 10, reports said.

Jagdambika Pal, who is the chairperson of the BJP, led the JPC review and adopted 14 amendments in it before allowing the bill on January 27. The committee's 655-page report was subsequently tabled in both Parliament Houses on February 13.

Legislative priority to the government

The Waqf Amendment Bill was cleared together with the Indian Port Bill and has been added to the priority list of the government for the rest of the Budget session, according to a Times of India report.

A total of 66 amendments were moved—23 by MPs belonging to the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and 44 by the opposition. But the opposition amendments were voted down along party lines since the committee has 16 MPs belonging to the BJP or its allies and 10 belonging to the opposition.

Controversy over dissenting notes

A new controversy was sparked when opposition MPs claimed that sections of their dissent notes were deleted from the final JPC report tabled in Parliament.

The government insisted that it did nothing wrong, saying that the JPC chairperson had the right to delete sections that threw 'aspersions' on the committee. But under opposition pressure, it was later agreed that the dissent notes would be inserted in their original form.

Major provisions of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 introduced major changes to the Waqf Act, 1995, that governs the administration of Muslim charitable properties in India.

Major amendments are:

Repealing some clauses in the current Waqf Act.

Making representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in Central and State Waqf institutions.

Sanctioning district collectors to settle disputes on whether a property is Waqf or belongs to the government.

Authorising a non-Muslim Chief Executive Officer to be appointed in Waqf bodies.

Opposition alleges 'dilution' of Waqf Boards' powers

The bill's opponents said the amendments are intended to dilute the powers of Waqf Boards. In the existing law, Waqf Boards are entitled to stake any property as Waqf land without compelling verification. The amendments, the opponents say, are intended to check this power.

The bill was initially sent to the JPC in August 2023 following opposition to its provisions. It is now that Cabinet-approved bill will be moved in Parliament's second half of the Budget session for discussion and passage.