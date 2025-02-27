PM Modi calls Mahakumbh a 'Maha Yagna of Unity', highlights India's spiritual heritage PM Narendra Modi called Mahakumbh Mela a ‘Maha Yagna of Unity,’ emphasising its role in India’s spiritual and cultural heritage. He urged devotees to maintain cleanliness and discipline ahead of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a heartfelt blog post on the recently concluded Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, calling it a "grand festival of unity". He expressed deep admiration for the devotion and participation of 140 crore Indians, who came together to make the event a historic success. PM Modi described the 45-day-long Mahakumbh as a reflection of India’s cultural and spiritual strength, emphasising how people from all sections of society united in faith and devotion.

PM Modi's reflection on Mahakumbh

"The Mahakumbh has concluded. A grand festival of unity has been successfully completed. The way the faith of 140 crore Indians was connected to this sacred event for 45 days in Prayagraj is truly overwhelming! I have tried to put my feelings into words as the Mahakumbh comes to an end."

He further highlighted how the event embodied the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” (One India, Great India), leaving a lasting impact on millions of devotees.

"People from every section of society came together in this Mahakumbh. This unforgettable sight of unity became a festival of self-confidence for crores of Indians. The efforts, dedication, and determination of the people in making this festival a success have left me deeply moved."

Visit to Somnath for prayers

Following the conclusion of the Mahakumbh, PM Modi announced his visit to the Somnath temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. He expressed his desire to pray for the well-being and unity of all Indians, reaffirming his commitment to the spiritual and cultural heritage of India.

"I will visit Somnath, the first among the twelve Jyotirlingas, to offer prayers. I will dedicate my offerings of devotion and pray for every Indian. I sincerely hope that this eternal flow of unity among the people of our nation continues uninterrupted."

The Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has once again showcased India’s rich traditions, deep-rooted faith, and collective spirit, reinforcing its position as one of the most significant religious gatherings in the world.