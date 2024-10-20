No party post to accused Shrikant Pangarkar in Gauri Lankesh murder case: Shide-led Sena amid backlash

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Shrikant Pangarkar

The Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has decided to suspend the appointment of Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, to any party position in Jalna district. This move comes in response to significant public backlash following Pangarkar's recent rejoining of the party.

Pangarkar officially joined the Shinde-led faction on Friday, with senior party leader and former state minister Arjun Khotkar present during the announcement. Khotkar had previously stated that Pangarkar, a former Shiv Sainik, would lead the assembly campaign in Jalna.

However, the Shiv Sena stated on Sunday that if Pangarkar had been assigned any post, that decision would have been put on hold.

Background on Gauri Lankesh's murder

Gauri Lankesh, a prominent critic of right-wing extremism, was shot dead outside her Bengaluru residence on September 5, 2017. Investigations by Karnataka police, supported by agencies in Maharashtra, identified Pangarkar as a close associate of Amol Kale, the main suspect in Lankesh's assassination. Evidence suggested that Kale received instructions from individuals in Maharashtra, with Pangarkar allegedly in communication with him before and after the crime. Pangarkar was arrested in August 2018 and was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on September 4, 2023.

Legal Challenges and recent developments

Before his arrest, Pangarkar served as a municipal councillor in Jalna from 2001 to 2006 but left the Shiv Sena in 2011 after not receiving an election ticket. He subsequently joined the right-wing Hindu Janjagruti Samiti. Besides the Lankesh murder case, he has faced additional allegations tied to a 2018 arms haul and a conspiracy to attack the Sunburn music festival in Pune. He was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) but secured bail in August 2023 due to lack of evidence.

Ongoing controversy

Pangarkar’s rejoining the Shiv Sena has led to widespread criticism and calls for accountability, prompting the party to reconsider its decision. As the Maharashtra assembly elections approach, with voting set for November 20 and results to be announced on November 23, the implications of Pangarkar’s involvement with the party remain under scrutiny. Khotkar has expressed interest in contesting the assembly seat from Jalna, currently held by Congress's Kailash Gorantyal, while seat-sharing discussions within the ruling alliance are ongoing.

