Maharashtra: Shrikant Pangarkar, linked to Gauri Lankesh's murder, joins Shinde-led Sena ahead of polls

In a surprising political move, Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the high-profile murder case of journalist Gauri Lankesh, has joined the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Jalna. This development comes just weeks before the assembly elections scheduled for November 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

Gauri Lankesh was tragically shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017, an incident that sparked widespread outrage across the country. Following the murder, a police investigation in Karnataka, aided by agencies in Maharashtra, led to the arrest of several individuals linked to the crime.

Pangarkar, a former Jalna municipal councillor for the undivided Shiv Sena from 2001 to 2006, was arrested in August 2018 in connection with the murder case. He was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court just days before his rejoining the party, on September 4 this year. His political journey took a turn in 2011 when he was denied a ticket by the Shiv Sena, prompting him to join the right-wing Hindu Janjagruti Samiti.

During a press conference, Shiv Sena leader and former state minister Arjun Khotkar confirmed Pangarkar’s return to the party, stating, "Pangarkar is a former Shiv Sainik and has returned to the party. He has been nominated as the chief of the Jalna assembly poll campaign."

Khotkar expressed his interest in contesting the assembly election from Jalna, although he noted that seat-sharing discussions within the ruling alliance—comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP—are still ongoing.

The Jalna seat is currently held by Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal, making this election a critical contest for all parties involved. As the assembly elections approach, the political landscape in Maharashtra continues to evolve, with candidates and parties vying for voter support ahead of the November polls.