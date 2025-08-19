Next 48 hours critical: Fadnavis issues warning as Mumbai battles relentless rains Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across Maharashtra, leaving 7 people dead and forcing hundreds to evacuate. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared the next 48 hours “crucial."

Mumbai:

As torrential rains continue to batter Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has warned that the next 48 hours will be crucial for the state. After reviewing the flood situation with the disaster management department, Fadnavis placed Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg under high alert. "The administration is closely monitoring the situation and taking proactive measures to evacuate citizens from low-lying areas," he said.

Incessant rains trigger widespread flooding

Over the past couple of days, heavy rains have led to flash floods, severe waterlogging, and major disruptions across multiple districts. At least six people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, and more than 290 individuals have been rescued in Nanded alone. Rescue operations are ongoing with the help of the SDRF, NDRF, and the Army.

Regional impact: From Konkan to Vidarbha

Konkan Region: Raigad district received over 160 mm of rainfall in a single day, pushing the Kundalika and Savitri rivers above danger levels. Schools and colleges have been shut, and roads in Mahad and Nagothane are cut off due to landslides and flooding.

Western Maharashtra: In Kolhapur, the Radhanagari Dam released 11,500 cusecs of water, raising the Panchganga River above the danger mark for the fifth time this season. The Kolhapur-Ratnagiri highway was shut due to landslides.

Vidarbha and Marathwada: In Gadchiroli, over 50 villages in Bhamragad taluka remain isolated after the Perlkota River overflowed. Washim’s rivers continue to damage thousands of hectares of kharif crops. A 19-year-old youth drowned in a swollen stream in Kodpe village.

Multiple dams have begun controlled water releases due to overflowing reservoirs:

Chandoli Dam into Warna River

Koyna Dam into Koyna River

Radhanagari Dam into Bhogavati River

Residents in downstream villages have been placed on alert as river levels continue to rise.

IMD forecast: Intense rain to continue

Meteorologists attribute the heavy rainfall to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and an active monsoon trough. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very heavy rainfall is likely to persist in Konkan and central Maharashtra for the next 48 hours. An orange alert is in place for Marathwada and Vidarbha, with a yellow alert expected later in the week.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed that nearly 10 lakh hectares of agricultural land are underwater. "Damage assessment will begin only after the rains subside," he said. Citizens have been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.