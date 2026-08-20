Maharashtra FDA cracks down on adulterated cooking oil; open sale banned, strict penalties for violations

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has tightened its crackdown on adulteration and regulatory violations in the edible oil sector. Under its 'Safe Food, Safe Drugs, Safe Maharashtra' campaign, the FDA has issued a compliance order for businesses involved in the edible oil trade. Under the leadership of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the department has directed strict compliance with food safety norms covering the entire chain, from production and packaging to storage, transportation, distribution and sale. The order applies across the edible oil business ecosystem. The Maharashtra FDA is the state's regulatory authority for food safety and enforces the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with related rules and regulations.

Previous inspections uncovered around 12 serious irregularities in the edible oil trade. These included operating without a licence or registration, adulteration of oil, sale of sub-standard oil with an acid value above permissible limits, relabelling and repackaging. Officials also found instances where oil nearing its expiry was repackaged and sold again. The use of non-grade packaging material was also detected. Violations were reported in mustard oil as well as in multi-source edible oil, vegetable oil and blends containing mustard oil. The findings raised concerns over both product quality and compliance with prescribed standards.

Open sale of edible oil no longer allowed

The FDA has made it clear that, from June 8, only 100 per cent mustard oil can be sold under the name of mustard oil. Multi-source edible oils and other blended oils will also have to meet the prescribed quality and labelling requirements. During inspections, officials reportedly found large quantities of edible oil being sold loose and without labels. Such products often do not provide crucial information such as ingredients, batch numbers and other mandatory details, making it difficult for consumers to verify what they are purchasing. Under the new compliance approach, loose edible oil will not be permitted for sale. Consumers will have to be supplied oil in properly labelled and sealed packaging.

Who will come under the FDA order?

The compliance order covers virtually the entire edible oil supply chain. It includes oil manufacturers, oil extraction units, solvent extraction units, oil refineries, vanaspati manufacturers, producers of interesterified fats, vegetable fats, lecithin, shortening, margarine and chemical sprays.

The rules will also apply to multi-source edible oil blenders, repackers, relabellers, importers, wholesalers, distributors, super-stockists and transporters. Departmental stores, grocery shops and e-commerce or online sellers dealing in edible oils will also have to comply with the requirements.

Strict action against unsafe tankers and old containers

FDA inspections also revealed several lapses related to the storage and transportation of edible oil. In some cases, old drums and containers were being reused repeatedly, while oil was also reportedly being stored and sold in rusted containers. Officials also found instances of oil being transported in tankers that had previously been used to carry other materials. The department has now stressed strict compliance with prescribed standards for packaging, storage and transportation to prevent contamination and protect food quality.

FDA raises concern over repeatedly heated oil

The department has also flagged the health risks associated with repeatedly heating cooking oil. According to the FDA, repeated heating can increase Total Polar Compounds (TPC) in oil. Oil with TPC levels above 25 per cent is considered harmful to health, and consumers and food businesses have been advised against repeatedly heating and reusing cooking oil.

Violations can attract severe punishment

The FDA said businesses operating in the edible oil sector have to comply with nine applicable regulations covering various stages of the trade. These requirements extend from processing and purification to storage, packaging, transportation, distribution and sale. The department has said the compliance order will be enforced strictly and action will continue against violations.

According to the provisions cited by the FDA, depending on the nature and seriousness of a food safety offence, punishment can range from imprisonment to severe penalties, including life imprisonment in applicable cases. A fine of up to Rs 10 lakh can also be imposed for certain offences involving adulterated food.

However, the exact punishment depends on the specific offence and the applicable provisions of food safety law. The Maharashtra FDA has powers to inspect premises, collect samples, seize food products and initiate or recommend prosecution in appropriate cases.

What consumers should check before buying cooking oil

The FDA has appealed to consumers not to buy or use loose edible oil and has advised them to opt for properly packed products. While purchasing cooking oil, consumers should check the label, manufacturing date, batch number, ingredient details and the condition of the seal.

The department has specifically advised consumers not to purchase a product if its seal is broken or if the information on the label is unclear or illegible. Consumers who come across suspected violations can also report them to the Maharashtra FDA through its grievance mechanism.

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