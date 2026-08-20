Have Mumbai taxi drivers learnt Marathi? Here's what Maharashtra govt found during inspection drive

Mumbai:

In an effort to promote and preserve the language of the state, the Maharashtra government on Thursday launched a drive to check taxi and autorickshaw drivers' working knowledge of Marathi, with teams ordered to videograph the exercise. Officials said that the inspection drive is being conducted under the Motor Vehicle rules notified on August 12, which require these public transport drivers to have working knowledge of Marathi.

Have Mumbai taxi drivers learnt Marathi?

But how many drivers in Maharashtra have learnt marathi? In this regard, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik stated that 3,995 drivers were inspected in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region today. Of these, 604 were found to lack adequate knowledge of conversational Marathi and were issued notices.

Meanwhile, 4,222 drivers have been inspected in other parts of the state so far, with 664 receiving notices. Consequently, a total of 8,217 drivers have been inspected and 1,268 notices issued across the state.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Have Mumbai taxi drivers learnt Marathi?

How is Marathi knowledge a matter concerning passenger convenience and safety?

However, Sarnaik stressed that for commercial vehicle drivers interacting directly with passengers in Maharashtra, knowledge of conversational Marathi is not merely a regulatory requirement but a matter concerning passenger convenience and safety.

It should be noted that Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik last week announced a month-long drive to check the Marathi language proficiency of drivers across the state and directed RTOs to videograph the process.

In this regard, Additional Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad said he will oversee the statewide drive, while RTO flying squads have been instructed to conduct checks, said officials. Sarnaik has said that drivers found lacking in the required proficiency would initially be given an opportunity to learn the language.

What will happened if drivers fail to comply?

The minister said if the drivers fail to comply, their licence and badge would be suspended for three months, and continued non-compliance could lead to cancellation of the licence and badge. Another senior official from Tardeo RTO in Mumbai said that flying squads have also been directed to take action as per the directive received from the transport commissioner's office a day before.

Another officer from the Andheri RTO office stated that they have also started checking autorickshaw and taxi drivers' knowledge of Marathi when they come to renew the fitness certificates of their vehicles.

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7,750 auto, taxi drivers fail Marathi proficiency test in Maharashtra, here's what they have to do next