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Joe Root equals Sachin Tendulkar's world record in Test cricket with half-century against Pakistan

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Published: ,Updated:

Joe Root matched Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 68 Test half-centuries after scoring 66 against Pakistan at Headingley. He also surpassed Clive Lloyd’s tally of fifties as captain and moved within three runs of Ricky Ponting’s record for most Test runs at home.

Joe Root
Joe Root Image Source : AFP
Leeds (England):

Joe Root rediscovered his form in England’s first Test against Pakistan at Headingley in Leeds. After an underwhelming three-match series against New Zealand, Root responded strongly in his first outing as captain as he once again showed his class with the bat.

After taking a while to settle down, the veteran brought up his half-century in the 39th over. With that, Root equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most half-centuries in Test cricket. Both cricketers now have 68 half-centuries to their name in the longest format of the game. Notably, Tendulkar had held the record for over a decade before Root drew level with the former India batter after a classy show of 66 runs.

Most half-centuries in Test cricket:

Player Nationality Matches Half-centuries
Joe Root England 264 68
Sachin Tendulkar India 278 68
Shivnarine Chanderpaul West Indies 250 66
Allan Border Australia 238 63
Rahul Dravid India 250 63
Ricky Ponting Australia 246 62
Jacques Kallis South Africa 235 58
Alastair Cook England 258 57
VVS Laxman India 208 56
KC Sangakkara Sri Lanka 195 52

Root also breaks Clive Lloyd’s record

The half-century was Root’s 42nd as England’s Test captain, taking him past former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd, who has 41. Root now sits among the top five for most Test fifties as captain, behind Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, Allan Border and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Most half-centuries as Test captain:

Captain Most Test half-centuries
Graeme Smith 61
Ricky Ponting 54
Allan Border 51
Misbah-ul-Haq 43
Joe Root 42
Clive Lloyd 41

Three runs away from Ricky Ponting’s record

Apart from these two legendary records, Root is also three runs away from breaking Ricky Ponting’s all-time record of most runs at home in Test cricket. He can achieve the feat in the second innings of the Headingley Test or in the next match. 

Cox, Root bail England

After bundling Pakistan to 171 runs in the first innings, England suffered early as Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay failed to make an impact. The openers departed for 15 and 33 runs, respectively, as the onus fell on Jordan Cox and Joe Root to bail the team out. 

The duo eventually put up a partnership of 150 runs. Batting at three, Cox made 73 runs off 100 balls and was the aggressor between him and Root. He looked rock-solid in the middle before Usman Ali got the better of him. It was only four balls later when Joe Root departed after being given LBW. He reviewed the call, but it was all reds in the DRS. 

Also Read:

How did Babar Azam ruin Pakistan's fast-bowling culture? Former cricketer explains

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Joe Root England Vs Pakistan Sachin Tendulkar
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