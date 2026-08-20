Maharashtra begins inspection drive on Marathi, 1,268 drivers issued notices, what will happen next?

Mumbai:

The knowledge of conversational Marathi has been made mandatory for commercial passenger vehicle drivers in Maharashtra by the state government to ensure better communication with passengers. An inspection drive to enforce this rule started across the state on Thursday. Drivers found lacking adequate knowledge of conversational Marathi during inspections will be issued a notice and required to learn the language within one month. Failure to learn Marathi within the stipulated period will result in the suspension of the driver's badge for three months.

In this regard, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik stated that 3,995 drivers were inspected in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region today. Of these, 604 were found to lack adequate knowledge of conversational Marathi and were issued notices.

4,222 drivers have been inspected in other parts of the state so far

Meanwhile, 4,222 drivers have been inspected in other parts of the state so far, with 664 receiving notices. Consequently, a total of 8,217 drivers have been inspected and 1,268 notices issued across the state.

Minister Pratap Sarnaik stressed that for commercial vehicle drivers interacting directly with passengers in Maharashtra, knowledge of conversational Marathi is not merely a regulatory requirement but a matter concerning passenger convenience and safety.

Drivers are being given ample time to learn Marathi

Drivers are being given ample time to learn Marathi; however, strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the rules after the deadline.This inspection drive will continue until September 30, 2026. During inspections, drivers' proficiency in conversational Marathi will be assessed.

Drivers lacking adequate knowledge will be given an opportunity to improve, but failure to comply with the rules thereafter will lead to the suspension of their badges once the allotted time has expired. It should be noted that the inspection drive is being conducted under the Motor Vehicle rules notified on August 12, which require these public transport drivers to have working knowledge of Marathi.

Pratap Sarnaik last week announced month-long drive to check Marathi knowledge

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik last week announced a month-long drive to check the Marathi language proficiency of drivers across the state and directed RTOs to videograph the process. Additional Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad stated that he will oversee the statewide drive, while RTO flying squads have been instructed to conduct checks, said officials.

Sarnaik also added that drivers found lacking in the required proficiency would initially be given an opportunity to learn the language and if they fail to comply, their licence and badge would be suspended for three months, and continued non-compliance could lead to cancellation of the licence and badge. He went on to say that the government does not intend to affect anyone's livelihood but wants to ensure that Marathi language and the state's identity and culture are preserved.

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