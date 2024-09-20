Nagpur: Seven women injured due to firecrackers during Ganpati procession | VIDEO

Nagpur news: At least seven women were injured due to firecrackers during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, an official said today (September 20).
Four females are still reported to be in a critical condition. The incident occurred on Thursday night at Umred town, some 60 km from the district headquarters, he added.
A procession by the ‘Sivasneh Ganesh Mandal’ (a community group) was making its way to the Shri Krishna temple amid fireworks when the accident happened. According to eyewitnesses, a mandal member was bursting firecrackers when some flew off and exploded among those gathered to watch the procession, triggering a stampede-like situation.
Seven women suffered injuries after being struck by burning embers and were rushed to a local hospital. Four of them are reported to be in critical condition, said the official from Umred police station.