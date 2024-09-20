Friday, September 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Nagpur: Seven women injured due to firecrackers during Ganpati procession | VIDEO

Nagpur: Seven women injured due to firecrackers during Ganpati procession | VIDEO

Nagpur news: An official from Umred police station said that a case has been registered against the mandal workers under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act.

Reported By : Yogendra Tiwari Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Nagpur
Updated on: September 20, 2024 11:46 IST
Nagpur news, nagpur women injured due to firecrackers explosion, firecrackers explosion during Ganpa
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Several women injured due to firecrackers during Ganpati procession in Nagpur.

Nagpur news: At least seven women were injured due to firecrackers during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, an official said today (September 20).

Four females are still reported to be in a critical condition. The incident occurred on Thursday night at Umred town, some 60 km from the district headquarters, he added.

A procession by the ‘Sivasneh Ganesh Mandal’ (a community group) was making its way to the Shri Krishna temple amid fireworks when the accident happened. According to eyewitnesses, a mandal member was bursting firecrackers when some flew off and exploded among those gathered to watch the procession, triggering a stampede-like situation.

Seven women suffered injuries after being struck by burning embers and were rushed to a local hospital. Four of them are reported to be in critical condition, said the official from Umred police station.

 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement