Former Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey joins Congress ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

Former Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey joined the Congress on Thursday in the presence of Varsha Gaikwad. The induction took place at Mumbai Congress office. He is likely to contest the assembly elections from Versova seat. Even during the Lok Sabha elections, there were speculations about Sanjay Pandey that he would contest as an independent candidate.

Who is Sanjay Pandey?

A 1986 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Sanjay had said recently that he was considering contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North Central constituency.

Pandey, who was the DGP of Maharashtra, said that he seriously thought about contesting the election as many people of the area (Mumbai North-West) were urging him to contest the elections.

What Sanjay Pandey said?

"I have been thinking about entering active politics for a long time, but this time it is certain that I will contest the assembly election, " Pandey told PTI.

"So far I have decided to contest as an independent candidate from the constituency where I have been living for the last several years, and support from all sections is welcome," he added.

Earlier, he said that he had not approached any political party, said Pandey who had also been the Mumbai police commissioner.

Pandey was arrested by the CBI in September 2022 in an alleged phone tapping case. The Delhi High Court subsequently granted him bail.