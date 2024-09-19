Section 144 imposed in Maharashtra's Beed and Nanded due to quota agitations: Check restrictions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Section 144 was imposed in Maharashtra's Beed and Nanded.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Beed till September 27 and in Nanded till October 3 due to quota agitations by Maratha, OBC and other communities, officials told news agency PTI on Thursday.

Why was Section 144 imposed?

Issuing the order, the Beed administration said the agitations of various communities, like Marathas, OBCs and Dhangars, are underway.

"There is a chance that a problem of law and order may arise over any small reason. Hence, to maintain the law and order, prohibitory orders are imposed in Beed from September 14 to 27," it said, while exempting government employees from the order.

Manoj Jarange has been on an indefinite fast

Notably, activist Manoj Jarange has been on an indefinite fast in Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district since September 16 midnight over his demand for reservation to the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The development comes as OBC leader Laxman Hake on Thursday started an indefinite fast in Wadi Godri village of Jalna to counter Jarange's agitation and to put forth the demand that their quota should not be disturbed.

Section 144: Check full list of restrictions

As part of the prohibitory orders, the gathering of five or more persons for an agitation or procession will be subject to permission.

People are prohibited from carrying weapons, sticks, swords, stones, explosives at or near any public place.

Agitation in the district will be allowed only after necessary permission.

Section 144 imposed in Nanded

As per the official order, the restrictions in Nanded came into effect at 6 am and will be in force till midnight of October 3. These restrictions have been imposed under section 37 (1), (3) of Mumbai Police Act.

The district administration said these restrictions will not be applicable to government employees, police, marriage ceremonies, funerals, religious events and processions that are taken out with special permissions.