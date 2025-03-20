Nagpur violence: Maharashtra Cyber flags provocative content, reports over 140 posts and videos Notices have been issued under section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology (IT) Act 2000 to ensure immediate take-down of such content.

Maharashtra Cyber has identified and reported more than 140 objectionable contents posted to incite communal violence. Several posts and videos were uploaded on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube to aggravate the violence. Cyber cell is taking action in the case and is identifying people linked with these accounts. So far, the police has registered 10 FIRs in the case.

Bangladesh connection

The cyber cell of Nagpur police has identified a Facebook account operated from Bangladesh, which had threatened to incite large-scale riots in Nagpur. The post was made by a Bangladeshi user who stated that Monday's riots were just a small incident and there will be bigger riots in the future. The cyber cell has contacted Facebook and requested to block that account.

Notices have been issued under section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology (IT) Act 2000 to facilitate the immediate take-down of such content. Additionally, notices were also served under section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to uncover the real identities of the individuals operating these accounts.

Rumours through social media accounts

Along with provocative content, social media is also being used to spread rumours in connection with the violence. In the last two days, several posts have been posted claiming that two people injured in the riots have died in the hospital. However, this information is completely false.

The cyber cell has identified 97 such posts that were spreading false information. It further appealed to the public not to believe any unverified information on social media and avoid spreading rumours.

90 persons arrested

The Nagpur city police have formed 18 special investigation teams (SITs) to identify and nab those involved in the riots. So far, the police have identified 200 people and are trying to identify another 1,000 suspects. These suspects were captured in CCTV footage during the riots. Special police teams are trying to arrest the accused soon on the basis of these footage and other evidence. 90 people have been arrested so far in the Nagpur violence case.

MVA leaders to meet Governor

Meanwhile, the leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi will meet the Governor at 11:30 am today. They will be discussing the Nagpur violence and inform the governor about the provocative statements made by the ruling party leaders. MVA would also flag improper functioning of the Legislative council.