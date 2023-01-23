Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Shocking! Maharashtra man stabs 'pani puri' vendor amid argument over paying Rs 20

Maharashtra : A man allegedly stabbed and injured a 'pani puri' vendor after arguing over a bill of Rs 20, Nagpur police said on Sunday. The man, who works in a shop close to the vendor's stall, was asked to pay a pending bill of Rs 20 by the latter, he said.

"This led to an argument and vendor Jairam Gupta was stabbed in the stomach. He has been hospitalised. The accused has been charged with an attempt to murder," the Jaripatka police station official said.

Just a few days ago a similar incident was reported where a man stabbed a tea shop owner in Kerela's Malapurram district as he was dissatisfied with the quality of the tea, police said. The victim was severely injured and fighting for his life.

A bleeding Munaf was taken to a nearby hospital and after first aid, moved to another hospital. But seeing his condition, he was then moved to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious. Subair was later taken into custody by the police.

