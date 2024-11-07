Thursday, November 07, 2024
     
MVA, Mahayuti's Ajit Pawar condemn Sadabhau Khot's remark on Sharad Pawar's face

Mahayuti legislator Sadabhau Khot in a video message, said he did not speak purposefully about anyone's physical condition, rendering his apology after his remarks drew severe criticism.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Mumbai Updated on: November 07, 2024 20:06 IST
NCP (SCP) Sharad Pawar and BJP leader Sadabhau Khot
Image Source : PTI NCP (SCP) Sharad Pawar and BJP leader Sadabhau Khot

The Maha Vikas Aghadi - Opposition in Maharashtra - condemned pro-farmer leader and ruling Mahayuti legislator Sadabhau Khot for making derogatory remarks about NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s face and demanded an apology from Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.  

NCP-SCP workers protest against BJP leader Khot over his remarks on their party chief in Pune.

Ajit Pawar condemns ally Sadabhau Khot's remarks 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also condemned adverse remarks made against his uncle Sharad Pawar by ally Khot, saying such comments will not be tolerated.

Khot renders his apology 

As the remarks sparked a row ahead of the November 20 state polls, Khot, the founder of Rayat Kranti Sanghatana and an ally of the ruling Mahayuti in the state, in a video message on Thursday expressed his apology and said he takes back his comment if has hurt anyone's sentiments.

During a public rally on Wednesday at Jath in Sangli district, where  Fadnavis was in attendance, Khot made comments on the health condition of senior Pawar, sparking criticism from both factions of the NCP.

Objecting to Khot's comments, Ajit Pawar, who broke ranks with Sharad Pawar last year and joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government, in a post on X on Wednesday said the remarks were condemnable and inappropriate and will not be tolerated.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Thursday, Ajit Pawar stated, "Whatever he (Khot) said was highly condemnable and connotes 'vinash kale viprit buddhi' (a person thinks adversely when his destruction is around)."

(With agencies inputs)

