BJP claims Rahul distributed blank copies of 'Constitution' during poll rally, Congress hits back

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday claimed that the Congress wants to rewrite the Constitution of India on a blank page. Taking to X, the Maharashtra unit of the BJP claimed that a red Constitution diary distributed by the Congress party in Maharashtra where elections are scheduled to be held in two weeks, is blank and bears the Constitution only on its cover.

“The Congress wants to rewrite India’s Constitution as a blank slate. They plan to remove all the laws and articles written by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. This is why Rahul Gandhi recently predicted the end of reservations,” Maharashtra BJP posted on its X handle while sharing two short videos.

One video showed Rahul Gandhi carrying a small red Constitution book on stage and another video showed the diary titled Constitution of India, and apparently also distributed to others, with blank pages inside.

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya slammed the Congress, terming the latter as the “universally accepted expert on lies”.

In the meantime, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was trying to seek support from "urban Naxals and anarchists" by holding a "red book" in his hand.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, has been displaying an abridged version of the Constitution in a red cover during his rallies.

The state assembly polls are scheduled on November 20. During his visit to Nagpur on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi carried a copy of the Constitution in his hand at an event where he once again advocated for a caste census, saying the exercise will happen in the country and it will show the injustice meted out to Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis.

He said Rahul Gandhi has shown disregard for the country's Constitution. "He was either giving them some warning or seeking their help. Rahul Gandhi indulges in such drama regularly. He, on a daily basis, insults the Constitution in some or other way," he said.

The Congress has previously "insulted" Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution.

But no one will now fall prey to their drama, Fadnavis said.

The Maharashtra Congress hit back, accused the BJP of peddling a false narrative and reiterated the charge that the saffron party wants to do away with the Constitution.

"The whole of India knows that BJP and RSS are the enemies of the real constitution, no matter how much they try to spread a false narrative by putting the cover of the Constitution on a blank book," it said in a post on X.