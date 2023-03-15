Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Mumbai: Woman's decomposed body found in plastic bag, daughter taken into custody.

Mumbai news: A decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in Mumbai's Lalbaug area, informed police on Wednesday (March 15). Police further informed that the 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning.

"The decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbaug area. The 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning," said DCP Pravin Mundhe.

The police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

