Mumbai: Major fire breaks out in shanties of Malad's slum area, over 2000 hutments gutted | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mumbai: Level 2 fire breaks out in shanties of Malad's slum area | WATCH

Mumbai: A level-three (major) fire broke out in shanties of Malad's slum area on Monday afternoon. BMC informed that between 2000 to 3000 hutments were gutted in the fire incident. As of now, one death has been reported. An unidentified person was charred to death, while several families were rendered homeless after a major fire broke out in slums in suburban Malad on late Monday afternoon, a Fire Brigade official said. The level 3 (major) fire engulfed slums located in the Appa Pada locality in Anand Nagar of the western suburb and has been brought under control, he said.

2,000 to 3,000 hutments were gutted in the blaze

As per reports, the flames erupted inside the slums at 4:52 PM, following which fire engines and jumbo tankers were pressed into action. According to the official, 2,000 to 3,000 hutments spread across an area of 10,000 square metres were gutted in the blaze. "It was a level three fire confined to household articles, electric wiring, electric installation, LPG cylinders, cloths, bed cushions etc," he said. Efforts were on to find out any injured or missing person, the official added.

One death reported

BMC later informed that the fire has reached level 3. 'The fire in Anand nagar, Appa pada, Malad East has reached level 3. There have been explosions in 15-20 LPG cylinders and 10 lines of 12 motor pumps are in operation at the spot. One dead body has been recovered & was sent to hospital, enquiry of any injured and missing persons is in progress,' said BMC.

Homeless people have been provided temporary accommodation

One person was charred to death, while several others were rendered homeless and they have been provided temporary accommodation and food at three places, the official said. The deceased has not been identified yet, he said. Senior civic officials visited the fire site.

Smoke billowing out of the area could be seen from several kilometres away. According to the official, fire tenders, jumbo water tankers and other equipment were engaged in controlling the blaze. An ambulance has been also stationed at the site.

No details were immediately available on the cause of the fire.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: Five dead after fire breaks out inside hut in Kanpur Dehat

ALSO READ | Delhi: Two dead after fire breaks out in Jaitpur, Kirari areas