Mumbai weather update: Schools shut, airlines issue advisory as heavy rains trigger widespread waterlogging Amid incessant rains in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has shut all the schools, airlines have issued advisories, and a red alert has been directed by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for Tuesday.

Mumbai:

Mumbai is grappling with relentless rainfall, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the city and parts of coastal Maharashtra. Authorities have ordered all schools and colleges to remain shut on Tuesday due to severe waterlogging and flood-like conditions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that at least 15 districts are under red or orange alert as heavy rain continues to batter the region.

Mumbai rains: IndiGo issues travel advisory for passengers

Indigo Airlines issued a travel advisory. "With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may cause...," the airlines posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Mumbai rains: Andheri Subway closed

Mumbai rains: Red alert in Mumbai, schools closed

With Mumbai receiving 177 mm of rainfall in just 6–8 hours on Monday, the city has seen severe waterlogging across several areas including Sion’s Gandhi Market, Vikhroli, and Juhu. The IMD has issued a red alert for August 19, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall for Mumbai and nearby coastal districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, and Kolhapur.

In response, the BMC has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges across Mumbai as a safety measure. Offices have also been advised to release staff early, with state authorities urging citizens to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Mumbai rains: Flood risk rising as rivers breach danger marks

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held an emergency review meeting at the Mantralaya control room, assessing the flood risk across Maharashtra. Rivers like Amba and Jagbudi in the Konkan region have crossed warning levels, and the Panchganga River in Kolhapur is steadily rising due to the release of 11,500 cusecs of water from the Radhanagari dam.

Mumbai rains: City drenched overnight

Between 8:30 pm Monday and 5:30 am Tuesday, several Mumbai areas recorded high rainfall levels (in mm):

Vikhroli: 194.5

Santacruz: 185.0

Juhu: 173.5

Byculla: 167.0

Bandra: 157.0

Colaba: 79.8

Mahalaxmi: 71.9

Over the past two days, seven people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra. The Chief Minister confirmed that relief operations are underway, and half the state remains under weather alerts, with continuous monitoring of vulnerable zones.

Mumbai rains: What’s next?

With no signs of immediate respite, authorities warn of continued high tides and heavy downpours. The state machinery is on alert.