Live Mumbai rains: Red alert in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; Andheri subway closed due to flooding | Video Mumbai rain LIVE: Continuous heavy rainfall for the past four days in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, has disrupted daily life and brought the city to a standstill.

Mumbai:

Monsoon fury has gripped the country, with Maharashtra being the worst-hit. In Mumbai, 177 mm of rainfall was recorded in just eight hours, leaving roads waterlogged and turning them into virtual ponds. Traffic has slowed to a crawl, forcing many people to remain indoors. The relentless downpour has also disrupted air and rail services, with several flights cancelled and local trains running late due to low visibility. With no immediate relief in sight, the IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Navi Mumbai. Authorities have also announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the city and its suburbs.

Follow threads for all the latest updates here