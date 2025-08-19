Advertisement
Mumbai rain LIVE: Continuous heavy rainfall for the past four days in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, has disrupted daily life and brought the city to a standstill.

A train moves on partially submerged tracks following heavy rainfall, in Mumbai
A train moves on partially submerged tracks following heavy rainfall, in Mumbai Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Monsoon fury has gripped the country, with Maharashtra being the worst-hit. In Mumbai, 177 mm of rainfall was recorded in just eight hours, leaving roads waterlogged and turning them into virtual ponds. Traffic has slowed to a crawl, forcing many people to remain indoors. The relentless downpour has also disrupted air and rail services, with several flights cancelled and local trains running late due to low visibility. With no immediate relief in sight, the IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Navi Mumbai. Authorities have also announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the city and its suburbs.

Follow threads for all the latest updates here

 

Live updates :Mumbai rain

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai: Severe waterlogging in Chembur

    Mumbai: Severe waterlogging in Chembur following incessant rainfall in the region.

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai: Atal Setu Highway waterlogged amid heavy rainfall

    Mumbai: Waterlogging on Atal Setu Highway, Panvel, as heavy rainfall continues to batter the region.

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai: Today's weather forecast

     

     

    Mumbai: Today's weather forecast at 8 am: Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall very likely in city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph very likely.

    Tide Timings

    High Tide

    • 9:16 am: 3.75 mtr
    • 8:53 pm: 3.14 mtr

    Low Tide

    • 3:16 pm: 2.22 mtr
    • Next day (20. 08. 2025) 3:11 am: 1.05 mtr

    Average rainfall from 18. 08. 2025: 0800 hrs to 19. 08. 2025: 0800 hrs

    • City: 186.43 mm
    • ES: 208.78 mm
  • 8:46 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Waterlogging in Vasai-Virar amid heavy rainfall

    Maharashtra: Waterlogging seen as heavy rain lashes Mumbai. Visuals from Vasai-Virar.

  • 8:36 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maharashtra CM warns about severe weather conditions in state

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday issued a warning about the severe weather conditions in the state, particularly in Mumbai, due to heavy rainfall. "In the last 2 days, Maharashtra has received widespread rainfall. Red Alert and Orange Alert have been issued for several districts. Even for the next three days, until 21st August, half of the districts in Maharashtra have either Red Alert or Orange Alert. We discussed the precautions that need to be taken due to this," Fadnavis said.

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rivers in Maharashtra overflowing

    Many rivers in Maharashtra's Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are overflowing due to heavy rains.

    • Raigad district: Jagbudi, Shastri, and Vashishti rivers are flowing above the danger level.
    • Ratnagiri district: Kajli and Kodavali rivers have also crossed the danger mark.
  • 8:03 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai rain update

    Avg Rainfall details from 18.08.2025 0800 hrs to 19.08.2025 0700 hrs: 

    • CT- 178.56 mm
    • ES- 190.50 mm
    • WS- 220.82 mm 

    Rainfall details from 0500 hrs to  0700 hrs: 

    • CT: B Nadkarni Park & Worli Seaface Mun School-36, Gokhale Road South Mun School-27, SWD workshop Dadar-26, Pratiksha Nagar Mun School & Dadar Fire stn-22mm
    • ES: S ward Offfice-33mm, B P Office, Vikhroli-31, Tagor Nagar Mun School & Mulund Fire stn & Bhandup Complex-30, Paspoli Powai Mum School & Veer Savarkar Mum School-28, Mithagar Mum School & Chembur Fire Stn-26mm
    • WS: Dindoshi Vasahat Mum School-40, dindoshi Fire Stn.39, Malad Deput & Chicholi Fire Stn-38, Supari Tanck Mum School, Bandra & Goregaon-35, P/N Ward Office-30, P/E ward-28, Pratiskha Nagar Mun School, Oshiwara-26.
  • 8:02 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Vakola Police Station completely waterlogged

    Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the area near Vakola Police Station is completely waterlogged. Water has collected around the police station, making it difficult for people to move around, especially those commuting in the morning.

     

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Waterlogging reported in several areas

    Mumbai has been witnessing intermittent rain for several days, leading to waterlogging in several areas. Visuals from the Andheri subway, which remains completely submerged.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai logs rise in malaria, chikungunya, hepatitis patients

    Mumbai recorded an increase in malaria, chikungunya and hepatitis cases between January-August 2025 as compared to the same period of the previous year, the city civic body said on Monday. However, a decline was noticed in cases of dengue, leptospirosis and gastroenteritis during the period under review, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its report - Monsoon-Related Diseases. The financial capital reported 4,825 cases of malaria during January-August (till August 14), up from 4,021 in the same period of the previous year. Also, 328 cases of chikungunya (210 last year) and 703 of hepatitis (662) were logged in the first eight months of the calendar year, said the report. (PTI)

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Heavy overnight rainfall triggers waterlogging in several areas

    Mumbai: Heavy overnight rainfall triggers waterlogging in several areas. Relentless downpours brought the Maharashtra city to a standstill, prompting the civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday. Several parts of the country's financial capital received more than 100 mm rainfall in nine hours on Monday.

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Andheri subway closed due to waterlogging

    It is still raining heavily in Mumbai, and many areas are waterlogged. The Andheri subway has been completely shut for traffic since Monday because it is fully submerged under water due to the continuous downpour.

     

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IndiGo issues travel advisory

    The IndiGo airline has issued a travel advisory for passengers asking them to leave early to catch their flight and to keep an eye on flight status via our app or website. "With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may cause. If you're scheduled to travel, we recommend leaving a little earlier and keeping an eye on your flight status via our app or website. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and working diligently to keep operations steady. Your safety, comfort, and peace of mind remain our priority, and we deeply value your patience and understanding," the airline said in an X post.

     

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    City waterlogged as heavy rain lashes

    It is still raining heavily in Mumbai, due to which waterlogging has occurred at many places. The Andheri subway has been completely closed for general traffic since Monday, and due to the rain, the subway is completely submerged in water.

     

  • 7:30 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Heavy rain warning till 21 August

    The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain from 17 to 21 August, so Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered to remain alert. So far, 7 people have died in various incidents. Some rivers in Konkan have crossed the danger mark. The damage is more in Jalgaon.

  • 7:30 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai rain update: City recieved over 180mm rainfaill overnight

    Rainfall in different parts of Mumbai between 8:30 pm Monday to 5:30 am Tuesday (in mm):

    • Vikhroli: 194.5 mm
    • Santacruz: 185.0 mm
    • Juhu: 173.5 mm
    • Byculla: 167.0 mm
    • Bandra: 157.0 mm 
    • Colaba: 79.8 mm 
    • Mahalaxmi: 71.9mm
  • 7:29 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    More the 200 stranded in Nanded

    In Nanded district, more than 200 people were stranded in floods amid incessant rains, forcing authorities to call the Army for rescue and relief efforts. District collectors of Nanded, Latur, and Bidar are coordinating with each other to carry out rescue operations, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. "One NDRF team, one military unit, and a police team are working in coordination for the rescue efforts. A military unit from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has also been dispatched," Fadnavis said.

     

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rains wreak havoc: 7 killed in Maharashtra

    Seven people have lost their lives in the continuous rains that continued to batter many parts of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday. "So far, 7 lives have been lost. Some rivers in Konkan have risen to an alarming level, and Jalgaon has reported extensive losses." Fadnavis posted on X after reviewing the rainfall situation at a meeting in the state secretariat.

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    All schools, colleges in Mumbai to remain closed on Tuesday

    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that all schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert warning for city and suburbs.

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IMD issues red alert for today

    The weather department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its suburbs, warning of heavy rain. In view of the weather forecast, the administration has appealed to people to leave home only for important work. All schools and colleges in Mumbai have been closed today. Apart from this, all schools in Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai are also closed today. According to the department, similar rain is expected to continue till August 21.

     

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai's Vihar lake overflows

    In the wake of heavy rains in Mumbai over the last few days, Vihar lake, one of the key sources of potable water for the metropolis, started overflowing on Monday afternoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The lake, which has a storage capacity of 2,769.8 crore litres, is the sixth of the seven reservoirs, that supply potable water to Mumbai, to overflow, bringing relief to local residents. The lake, located in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, overflowed at 2.45 pm , the BMC said. Last year, the lake started overflowing almost a month early, on July 25.

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai received 177 mm rain on Monday

    Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai received 177 mm rain in six to eight hours on Monday and asked citizens to observe all precautions since more is expected through the day along with high tides. As heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Monday, waterlogging was reported in several pockets, leading to traffic jams. In Thane district, heavy downpours triggered a landslide in a hilly area in Kalyan damaging four houses, officials said. Nobody was injured.

