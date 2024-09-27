Mumbai: Unidentified woman vandalises Devendra Fadnavis’s office

Follow us on Image Source : PTI / INDIA TV The office of the state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is on the sixth floor of the Ministry in Mumbai.

In a shocking incident ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, an unidentified woman caused a disturbance in the office of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday evening. The woman not only removed Fadnavis’s nameplate and threw it to the ground but also damaged several pots and plants in the office.

Witnesses reported that the woman entered the sixth-floor office of the state ministry and began her disruptive behaviour and created ruckus. Despite efforts by the police to apprehend her, she managed to escape through a gate at the southern end of the building. The police have since launched an investigation to identify the woman and determine how she gained access to such a secure area.

Authorities from the Marine Drive police station are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the processes involved in obtaining a security pass that allowed her entry to Fadnavis’s office. In response to this breach of security, measures have been heightened around the office to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

This incident has sparked a significant debate in Maharashtra’s political circles regarding security protocols within government offices. Critics have raised concerns about the implications of such a breach, questioning how secure the office of the Deputy Chief Minister is if unauthorized individuals can gain entry so easily.

With assembly elections scheduled to take place in the next two months, Fadnavis is focused on election preparations and political events. The increased security measures aim to ensure the safety of both the officials and the premises as tensions rise in the lead-up to the elections. Police continue to search for the unidentified woman involved in the vandalism.

