Sunday, August 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Mumbai: TISS student found dead in rented flat hours after returning from party

Mumbai: TISS student found dead in rented flat hours after returning from party

Anurag Jaiswal had gone to a party in Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Friday night where more than 100 other students were also present, the Chembur police station official said.

Reported By : Saket Rai Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Mumbai
Updated on: August 25, 2024 23:10 IST
Mumbai TISS student found dead in rented flat, TISS student found dead hours after returning from pa
Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: TISS student found dead in flat hours after returning from party.

Mumbai news: A 29-year-old student of the premier Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was found dead in his rented accommodation in Chembur in Mumbai, a police official said today.

"After Jaiswal failed to wake up on Saturday morning, his roommates rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His kin have reached Mumbai from his native Lucknow to claim the body," the official said.

India Tv - Mumbai TISS student found dead in rented flat, TISS student found dead hours after returning from pa

Image Source : INDIA TV.Anurag Jaiswal.

TISS on 29-year-old student's death 

"He had drunk alcohol at the party. We have not got any information of ragging. An accidental death case has been registered and we are awaiting the post mortem report for further leads," the official added.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Woman's decomposed body found in gunny bag, husband, other relatives arrested

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Woman doctor assaulted, clothes torn over two-wheeler parking argument in Mumbai

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement