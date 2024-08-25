Mumbai: TISS student found dead in rented flat hours after returning from party

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: TISS student found dead in flat hours after returning from party.

Mumbai news: A 29-year-old student of the premier Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was found dead in his rented accommodation in Chembur in Mumbai, a police official said today.

"After Jaiswal failed to wake up on Saturday morning, his roommates rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His kin have reached Mumbai from his native Lucknow to claim the body," the official said.

TISS on 29-year-old student's death

"He had drunk alcohol at the party. We have not got any information of ragging. An accidental death case has been registered and we are awaiting the post mortem report for further leads," the official added.

