Mumbai: Woman's decomposed body found in gunny bag, husband, other relatives arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

On August 23, in the Maharajnagar area under Trombay Police station, an unidentified body of a woman was found, said a police official on Saturday, adding the body was partially decomposed.

"An unidentified body of a woman was found in the Maharajnagar area. The body was partially decomposed and was wrapped up and dumped. A murder offence was registered at Trombay police station. 10 teams were working on the case," Zone 6 DCP Hemraj Singh Rajput said.

We have arrested 5 people till now, 3 men and 2 women. All 5 accused are the relatives of the victim, including the victim's husband, he said.

Police have identified the deceased woman and arrested her husband and his family members for questioning after booking them on the charge of murder under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), a statement released by police stated.

Police are investigating to ascertain the motive behind the murder. However, the official said the reason for the murder may be domestic conflict.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, in Space for 80 days, to return to Earth in February 2025: NASA