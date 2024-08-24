Saturday, August 24, 2024
     
  Maharashtra: Woman doctor assaulted, clothes torn over two-wheeler parking argument outside clinic in Mumbai

Maharashtra: Woman doctor assaulted, clothes torn over two-wheeler parking argument outside clinic in Mumbai

The accused include three women and a minor boy who thrashed the woman doctor over a parking argument outside her clinic in Mumbai.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Mumbai Published on: August 24, 2024 23:53 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A woman doctor was assaulted in front of her clinic in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area on Saturday (August 24) over a parking issue of a two-wheeler, the police said. Among those accused included three women and a minor boy, the police said, adding that no arrest has been made in the matter so far.

An argument over parking a two-wheeler escalated into the doctor slapping a minor boy in the afternoon, who called up his relatives for help, police said.

"Three women, one of them unidentified, reached the spot and thrashed the doctor using umbrellas. They also tore her clothes, while the boy threatened her," the police said.

The women were identified as Kajal Ramaswami and Aruna Ingle.

"One of the accused is a minor boy, and three others are women. We will take legal action against them," the police official added.

(With PTI inputs)

