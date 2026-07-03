Mumbai set to receive heavy rainfall from July 4 to 6, IMD issues red alert

Mumbai:

As India's financial capital continues to deal with waterlogging following heavy rainfall after the onset of the southwest monsoon, Mumbai is expected to receive more showers from Saturday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, while issuing a red alert for the Maharashtra capital.

According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai till Monday. Apart from Mumbai, heavy to very heavy showers are also expected in Thane, Raigad, Palghar Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts from July 4 to 6.

Additionally, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in regions of Satara, Pune, and Nashik districts in central Maharashtra, the weather department said.

The IMD has warned that the heavy rainfall could disrupt public transport and likely cause "minor structural damage in some areas". Considering this, the State Disaster Management Department (SDMD) has appealed to people to remain vigilant during the above-mentioned period.

People, especially those living in low-lying areas and those travelling through ghat roads, have also been advised to exercise extra caution. In case of any emergency, people have been urged to immediately contact the local emergency helpline numbers, the SDMD said.

Emergency helpline numbers issued

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC): 1916

Palghar District: 02525-297474, +91 82379 78873

Thane Municipal Corporation: 022-25364779, 022-25301740, +91 93723 38827

Thane District Disaster Management Cell: 1800-222-108/ +91 86578 87101

Panvel Municipal Corporation: 022-27458040/ 41/ 42 000

The heavy rainfall in Mumbai

Heavy rainfall has once again battered Mumbai, leading to waterlogging and disrupting traffic across India's financial capital. In a statement on Thursday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Mumbai received over 200 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour window. The highest rainfall was recorded at 239 mm in Bhandup and Santacruz.

Three people, including an 11-year-old boy, have also lost their lives in rain-related accidents, triggering protests by Mumbaikars. The civic body has promised action against the guilty in such incidents and also suspended four officials after a man died after falling into an uncovered manhole. The BMC and the state government have said they are constantly monitoring the situation and action will be taken accordingly in safeguarding the people from rain-related incidents.

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