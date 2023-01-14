VIDEO: RPF jawan saves woman life who falls while trying to board train in Mumbai

Saturday, January 14, 2023
     
Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Mumbai Updated on: January 14, 2023 20:07 IST
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB. WATCH: RPF jawan saves woman life who falls while trying to board train in Mumbai.

Mumbai news: An Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and a passenger, saved the life of a woman who fell on the platform while trying to board a moving train at Dadar Railway Station on Saturday (January 14).

The video of the incident which was captured on the CCTV installed at Dadar station went viral on social media.

The alertness of the RPF jawan saved the life of the passenger. According to the viral video, the woman was trying to board a moving train when she lost her balance and fell on the platform. 

The RPF jawan present on the spot pulled her out while saving her from going into the gap between the platform and the train.

